Eagle Scout improves Curtis Park Trail system

Brian Fines, 15, of Hartwood Troop 1717 has earned the rank of Eagle Scout, the highest rank in Scouts BSA. In addition to the Eagle medal, Fines earned bronze, gold and silver Eagle palms for having completed 15 merit badges beyond the 21 necessary to earn Eagle. Due to COVID restrictions, the Eagle Scout medal will be presented at a spring or summer Court of Honor presided over by Scoutmaster Michael Grabber in the outdoor amphitheater of historic Hartwood Presbyterian Church, the proud sponsor of Troop 1717.

For his Eagle Scout service project, Fines worked with the Stafford County Parks and Recreation department to lead a group of fellow Scouts to build boardwalks over muddy portions of the orange trail at Curtis Memorial Park. The project took more than 100 man-hours to complete. This effort was made possible by generous donations from the Mary Washington Hospital Foundation, Lowe’s Home Improvement and several private donors.