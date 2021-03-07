Eagle Scout improves Curtis Park Trail system

Brian Fines, 15, of Hartwood Troop 1717 has earned the rank of Eagle Scout, the highest rank in Scouts BSA. In addition to the Eagle medal, Fines earned bronze, gold and silver Eagle palms for having completed 15 merit badges beyond the 21 necessary to earn Eagle. Due to COVID restrictions, the Eagle Scout medal will be presented at a spring or summer Court of Honor presided over by Scoutmaster Michael Grabber in the outdoor amphitheater of historic Hartwood Presbyterian Church, the proud sponsor of Troop 1717.
For his Eagle Scout service project, Fines worked with the Stafford County Parks and Recreation department to lead a group of fellow Scouts to build boardwalks over muddy portions of the orange trail at Curtis Memorial Park. The project took more than 100 man-hours to complete. This effort was made possible by generous donations from the Mary Washington Hospital Foundation, Lowe’s Home Improvement and several private donors.
Fines’ Scouting career began at age 12, when he joined Troop 1717. He has served in multiple leadership roles, including patrol leader, scribe and webmaster. He has earned several Scout STEM awards, including five Nova awards, and Fines is the only member of his troop to earn the challenging Supernova medal. He has also earned numerous other Scouting awards, including the Mile Swim, National Outdoor Achievement Awards for Hiking and Camping, SCUBA BSA and the Messengers of Peace award.
In April 2019, Fines completed a 53-mile trek on the Appalachian Trail. In July 2019, he was a member of the U.S. contingent at the 24th World Scout Jamboree at the Summit Bechtel Reserve in West Virginia. He has attended numerous Scout summer camps, including Camp Olmsted at Goshen Scout Reservation, Camp T. Brady Saunders and Camp Powhatan in Virginia, as well as Camp Freedom at Heritage Scout Reservation in Pennsylvania.
Fines, the son of Dr. Robert Fines and Kyung Jin Lee, attended T. Benton Gayle Middle School, where he was on the Math Counts team that placed second in regional competition and the Model UN team. He is currently a sophomore at Mountain View High School, where he is working on the International Baccalaureate Program. Ultimately, Fines hopes to earn a degree in computer engineering at the University of Virginia.
In non-COVID times, both the individual Scouts BSA Troops for boys and girls meet at the Hartwood Presbyterian Church hall on Mondays at 7 p.m.