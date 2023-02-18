John Hatzis of Stafford County’s Aquia District BSA Troop 317B, sponsored by Stafford County Christian Church, led a crew of friends, family and fellow Scouts to build a garden on the hill outside SERVE, a local food pantry that has been serving Stafford residents since 1979. The planters were part of Hatzis’ Eagle Scout service project and his last step in earning the rank of Eagle Scout, the highest rank in Scouts BSA. The planters at 15 Upton Lane will help feed and educate Stafford residents on how to plant and harvest fresh fruits and vegetables.

“When I first approached SERVE about my Eagle Project, the idea of promoting education and greater self-reliance for SERVE guests was key,” said Hatzis. “I felt this garden could reinforce SERVE’s mission while making the hillside more attractive too.”

SERVE has supported Stafford children and families for nearly 44 years; everything SERVE provides is free to their guests. With partnerships throughout the community, SERVE has helped many thousands of people and families, thanks to the generosity of Stafford donors and volunteers. Visit serve-helps.org to learn more, volunteer or donate.

After weeks of planning, the construction of the garden included help from Hatzis’ Scout Troop and students in the National Honor Society. “SERVE is an exceptional organization that promotes service and character. This project reflects those qualities found in both Scouting and the NHS,” said Carlos Shimabukuro, Eagle Scout and member of the NHS.

The three planters required digging into the ground to insert spars, while leveling the sides to make everything look symmetrical. “The physical labor was intense, but the construction day was quite a fun process,” said Caden Cromwell, Scout from Troop 317B. “It feels good to do something that will benefit the well-being of others.”

Hatzis has been in Scouting since the second grade. After high school, he plans to study liberal arts in college and has earned multiple competitive scholarships to forward that goal.

“I’d like to thank SERVE for being an incredibly accommodating beneficiary, and the Garrisonville Lowe’s, Stone and Mulch Center, and Stafford County Christian Church for their support. I am quite excited to see how SERVE utilizes their new garden!” he said.