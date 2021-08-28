Eagle Scout works to prevent local drownings

Nathan Jones of Stafford County has earned the rank of Eagle Scout after leading a group of Scouts, family and friends to complete a project designed to help prevent local drownings along the Rappahannock River. Nathan, a member of Troop 1717 in Hartwood, chose to install two life ring buoy stations along the Stafford side of the Rappahannock River near the Historic Port of Falmouth as his Eagle Scout service project.

The project continues a tradition begun in 2014 by Troop 1717 which installed life ring buoy stands on the Falmouth and Fredericksburg sides of the river near the Route 1 bridge. Severe flooding in 2020, however, wiped away the Falmouth-side buoy stand which prompted Nathan to step forward to replace it and add an additional life ring buoy station just down the road at the fisherman’s landing parking lot.

The new life ring buoy stands are, by design, significantly more streamlined in hopes of increasing their longevity. In all, the project took approximately 186 man hours to complete at no cost to Stafford County. The life ring buoys bear small laminated plaques bearing the Scout lifesaving slogan “Reach, Throw, Row, Go with Support” to remind would-be rescuers that going into the water to save someone is always the very last resort.