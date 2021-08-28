Eagle Scout works to prevent local drownings

Nathan Jones of Stafford County has earned the rank of Eagle Scout after leading a group of Scouts, family and friends to complete a project designed to help prevent local drownings along the Rappahannock River. Nathan, a member of Troop 1717 in Hartwood, chose to install two life ring buoy stations along the Stafford side of the Rappahannock River near the Historic Port of Falmouth as his Eagle Scout service project.
The project continues a tradition begun in 2014 by Troop 1717 which installed life ring buoy stands on the Falmouth and Fredericksburg sides of the river near the Route 1 bridge. Severe flooding in 2020, however, wiped away the Falmouth-side buoy stand which prompted Nathan to step forward to replace it and add an additional life ring buoy station just down the road at the fisherman’s landing parking lot.
The new life ring buoy stands are, by design, significantly more streamlined in hopes of increasing their longevity. In all, the project took approximately 186 man hours to complete at no cost to Stafford County. The life ring buoys bear small laminated plaques bearing the Scout lifesaving slogan “Reach, Throw, Row, Go with Support” to remind would-be rescuers that going into the water to save someone is always the very last resort.
The stands are also dedicated to Robert W. Eicher and Edward Samuel Goodnow, two Scouts who drowned in 1917 while trying to save others. Their deaths have been historically identified as one of the catalysts that caused the Boy Scouts of America to dramatically expand its swimming and lifesaving training requirements leading, reportedly, to thousands of drowning rescues by Scouts over the years since. More than 90 people have drowned in this area of the Rappahannock since the late 1970s when officials began keeping track.
Nathan began his Scouting career at age 7 in Cub Scout Pack 579. He progressed through the Cub Scout ranks and earned the Arrow of Light award before crossing over to Troop 1717. In Troop 1717, Nathan served in several leadership roles including senior patrol leader, patrol leader, den chief, troop guide and assistant quartermaster. He is a member of Scouting’s national camping honor society, the Order of the Arrow. He has attended numerous area Scout camps, including Goshen Scout Reservation, Goshen; Camp T. Brady Saunders, Maidens; and Camp Freedom in Pennsylvania. He has completed the BSA’s National Youth Leadership Training program.
In addition to Scouting, Nathan is a junior at Colonial Forge High School where he participates in marching band. He hopes to be admitted to the United States Air Force Academy and to study engineering.
Troop 1717B for boys and 1717G for girls meet every Monday at 7 p.m. at the fellowship hall of Hartwood Presbyterian Church. To join Scouting in your area go to beascout.org.