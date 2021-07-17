Cole Mason Sedgwick of Hartwood Troop 1717 has earned the rank of Eagle Scout, the highest rank in Scouts BSA.
The 18-year-old is the son of Glynnis Nestlerode of Stafford County and James Sedgwick of Lewistown, Pa.
In addition to the Eagle rank, Sedgwick also earned bronze and gold palms with 14 additional merit badges beyond the 21 necessary for Eagle. Sedgwick’s Eagle Court of Honor was delayed due to COVID-19.
For his Eagle Scout service project, Sedgwick chose to lead a group of friends and fellow Scouters to build storage shelving in the basement of the Grace United Methodist Church fellowship hall on Elk Ridge Road in the Hartwood area where he is a congregant.
Sedgwick first joined Cub Scouting as a second grade Tiger Cub with Cub Scout Pack 579, sponsored by historic Hartwood Presbyterian Church, ultimately advancing to earn his Arrow of Light Award, the highest award in Cub Scouting. He crossed over at age 11 to Troop 1717, which is also at Hartwood Presbyterian Church, where he served in multiple leadership roles, including assistant senior patrol leader, patrol leader, assistant patrol leader and chaplain’s aide. An Ordeal member of Scouting’s camper honor society, the Order of the Arrow, Sedgwick attended various Scout summer camps, including Camp Powhatan of the Blue Ridge Council in Hiwassee, Camp Olmsted at the Goshen Scout Reservation in Goshen, and Camp Freedom of the Heritage Scout Reservation in Farmington, Pa.