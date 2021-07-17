Cole Mason Sedgwick of Hartwood Troop 1717 has earned the rank of Eagle Scout, the highest rank in Scouts BSA.

The 18-year-old is the son of Glynnis Nestlerode of Stafford County and James Sedgwick of Lewistown, Pa.

In addition to the Eagle rank, Sedgwick also earned bronze and gold palms with 14 additional merit badges beyond the 21 necessary for Eagle. Sedgwick’s Eagle Court of Honor was delayed due to COVID-19.

For his Eagle Scout service project, Sedgwick chose to lead a group of friends and fellow Scouters to build storage shelving in the basement of the Grace United Methodist Church fellowship hall on Elk Ridge Road in the Hartwood area where he is a congregant.