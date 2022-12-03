Eagles make donation to SERVE

Dan Azzato, pictured on the left, a trustee of Eagles Aerie 4488, presents a $1,235 donation to J. Brian Gillespie, executive director of SERVE. SERVE is grateful for the gift and assured Azzato that it will be spent to ease the lives of its guests. It is especially welcome at this time of year when so many families are already stretching their paychecks. The Eagles can be reached at 540/846-2793; and SERVE can be contacted at 540/288-9603.