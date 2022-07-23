Earn blue-ribbon bragging rights in State Fair competitions

To win blue-ribbon bragging rights, you need to enter this year’s State Fair of Virginia competitions.

Competition guides with entry deadlines, registration instructions and category descriptions for culinary and creative arts and horticulture entries are online at StateFairVa.org. The 2022 State Fair of Virginia will be held from Sept. 23 through Oct. 2.

Each year, hundreds of Virginians enter the competitions, and their entries are displayed during the fair. Some categories offer winners small cash prizes in addition to bragging-right ribbons. But it’s the blue ribbons that many competitors care about the most.

State Fair arts and crafts, culinary and horticulture competitions are for anyone—artists, bakers, crafters, gardeners, plant experts, row crop farmers and more. There are categories for both adults and youth.

“Some people think you have to win at a county fair before you can compete at the state fair, but that’s a misnomer,” said Sarah Jane Thomsen, the fair’s manager of agriculture education and strategic programming partnerships. “Anyone can enter the arts and crafts, culinary and horticulture competitions if they meet the criteria.”

And participants in the competitions contribute to the fair’s mission of educating the public about agriculture and drawing connections to where fairgoers’ food is grown.

“A lot of people aren’t exposed to crops and plants like those displayed in the horticulture tent,” shared Lynwood Broaddus, a Caroline County farmer and frequent horticulture competitor. “But people are really interested in where their food comes from, and if they can see the commodities in person, it helps them make a connection.”

On Broaddus’ Spring Hill Farms, he and his son and brother grow wheat, rye and barley. For the past few years, they have entered samples of those crops in the horticulture competitions. He and his wife, Becky, also enter plants and vegetables from their backyard garden.

Over the past five years, the Broadduses have received more than 100 ribbons, with a third of them blue.

The State Fair is held each fall at its permanent home at The Meadow Event Park in Caroline County. The event celebrates the best of Virginia’s past, present and future through scholarship initiatives, creative programming and a focus on the commonwealth’s agriculture and natural resources industries.