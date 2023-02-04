Fredericksburg City School Board Members Jannan Holmes, Katie Pomeroy and Matt Rowe as well as Superintendent Dr. Marci Catlett attended the Virginia School Boards Association’s Capital Conference on Jan. 30 and 31 in Richmond. The event provided an opportunity for school board members, superintendents, state delegates and senators, and others to consider the major educational issues facing the 2023 General Assembly. Attendees heard from a variety of presenters and speakers.

The conference was an opportunity to learn more from subject matter experts on topics including the ever-changing political scene in Virginia, state budget issues, legislation being considered that will have an impact on public education and school board operations, and the importance of year-round advocacy. Pomeroy said, “The highlight was lobbying at the Capitol. We are very fortunate to have legislators in Richmond who are willing to meet with us, hear our concerns, and advocate for legislation and budget amendments that will benefit Fredericksburg Schools.”

Holmes said, “This year, we focused our conversations on a budget amendment which would have the Commission on School Construction and Modernization look at multiple years of financial information vs. 2020 alone in determining eligibility for school construction grants. These grants potentially mean millions of dollars in helping Fredericksburg build our new middle school. Delegate Tara Durant has championed this amendment on behalf of FCPS, and we thank her for her work on our behalf!” Rowe agreed, “We are grateful that members of the General Assembly not only took time to meet with us, but to also propose specific budget amendments that better positions FCPS to obtain the school construction funding we need.”

“The VSBA Capital Conference represents grassroots lobbying at its best. Given the evolving landscape of public education in Virginia and around the country, it is critically important that school board members receive this information firsthand and have the opportunity to discuss their constituents’ specific needs with legislators,” said Gina Patterson, VSBA executive director.