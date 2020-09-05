 Skip to main content
EDUCATION: Stafford Junction rewards two students with new scholarship
EDUCATION: Stafford Junction rewards two students with new scholarship

The Joyce and Judy Deffenbaugh Educational Scholarship, established in 2020 through Stafford Junction, honors two women and their beliefs in the importance of education. The annual scholarship provides financial assistance to people served by Stafford Junction, a faith-based nonprofit organization that serves high-need children, youth and families residing in Stafford County.

This year’s recipients are Jenifer Bailon and Dorion Staples. Bailon, who was awarded $3,000, is a graduate of Stafford High School and attends Germanna Community College as a student in the nursing program. Staples, who was awarded $5,000, is a graduate of Riverbend High School and attends Allegany College of Maryland with plans to major in criminal justice and play basketball for the Trojans.

