Educators in Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania County are invited to apply for grant funding

Local educators are invited to apply for grant funding through three funds at The Community Foundation of the Rappahannock River Region: the Trust for Public Education IV Fund, the Haven Make a Difference Fund and the Governors Row Fund. These three funds will collectively award more than $20,000 to local educators.

The Haven Make a Difference Fund and the Governors Row Fund for Teachers and Students will award a combined $18,000 in grants that will benefit teachers and students in Fredericksburg City Schools. These two funds were established by local developers with the commitment to support local teachers and students in the city of Fredericksburg each year. Teachers may apply for funding to expand their teaching skills or provide classroom resources. Successful proposals will feature innovation, be based on solid research and best practices in teaching and include professional development that directly impacts students.