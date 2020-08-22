ELDERSTUDY: Lifelong learning from home

Enrollment is now open for seniors interested in joining the Mary Washington ElderStudy program for Lifelong Learning in the Fredericksburg area. The program is affiliated with the University of Mary Washington and normally holds classes on the Stafford Campus of UMW. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, fall classes will be conducted online via Zoom. Since all sessions are online, in addition to local professors and other professionals, the program has been able to reach out beyond the local area to bring special speakers to address the group. Check out the schedule of fall classes at elderstudy.com or send an email to membership@elderstudy.com. Register online and start attending classes as soon as you are registered.
