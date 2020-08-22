 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
ELDERSTUDY: Lifelong learning from home
0 comments

ELDERSTUDY: Lifelong learning from home

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months
ELDERSTUDY: Lifelong learning from home

Enrollment is now open for seniors interested in joining the Mary Washington ElderStudy program for Lifelong Learning.

Enrollment is now open for seniors interested in joining the Mary Washington ElderStudy program for Lifelong Learning in the Fredericksburg area. The program is affiliated with the University of Mary Washington and normally holds classes on the Stafford Campus of UMW. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, fall classes will be conducted online via Zoom. Since all sessions are online, in addition to local professors and other professionals, the program has been able to reach out beyond the local area to bring special speakers to address the group. Check out the schedule of fall classes at elderstudy.com or send an email to membership@elderstudy.com. Register online and start attending classes as soon as you are registered.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Stafford educator to receive national award
Announcements

Stafford educator to receive national award

Allen Watkins, a CTE teacher at Colonial Forge High School in Stafford County, is one of 46 public school educators who will receive the prestigious California Casualty Award for Teaching Excellence at the NEA Foundation’s Salute to Excellence in Education Gala in February.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert