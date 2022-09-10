More than 50 members of Mary Washington ElderStudy gathered to kick off the fall semester. While the main agenda was to gather and socialize, the group was treated to festive music by local musicians Becky and Slam and a special welcome from ElderStudy’s UMW liaisons. For more information about the lifelong learning organization, log on to ElderStudy.com or call 571/259-6097.
ELDERSTUDY: Members get together for semester kick-off
