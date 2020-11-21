ELDERSTUDY: Program is good for your health

Research tells us that among the factors contributing to a long and healthy life, the benefits of staying socially connected, keeping your mind sharp and adapting positively to adversity carry great weight for good health. If these are experiences you are pursuing, there is a wonderful opportunity for you, here in Fredericksburg. Mary Washington ElderStudy is a group of active seniors who engage in learning opportunities each semester, in affiliation with the University of Mary Washington.
For a fee of $40 for the next semester, participants have access to unlimited sessions, social activities, local tours (pandemic restrictions permitting), book group discussions and more. Until pandemic restrictions are lifted, all sessions are held via Zoom from the comfort of your home. To learn more, visit elderstudy.com. Inquiries may be made by sending a message to membership@gmail.com.
