ELDERSTUDY: Seniors begin virtual semester

Mary Washington ElderStudy kicked off its fall semester with two well received sessions. Both “Clara Barton in Fredericksburg” and “Do or Dare: Women Lead the Way to the 19th Amendment” were attended by over 90 participants each. ElderStudy is going virtual, via Zoom, for at least this first semester, with over 60 meetings and informative classes to offer. Other sessions include topics such as the U.S. and Palestine–Israel, the Bubonic Plague in Venice, Women Writers and Living Your Best Life. To check out other amazing topics being offered this fall and to learn more about ElderStudy, visit elderstudy.com or email membership@elderstudy.com. ElderStudy is affiliated with the University of Mary Washington.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!