 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
ELDERSTUDY: Seniors begin virtual semester
0 comments

ELDERSTUDY: Seniors begin virtual semester

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months
ELDERSTUDY: Seniors begin virtual semester

ElderStudy is going virtual, via Zoom, for at least this first semester, with over 60 meetings and informative classes to offer.

Mary Washington ElderStudy kicked off its fall semester with two well received sessions. Both “Clara Barton in Fredericksburg” and “Do or Dare: Women Lead the Way to the 19th Amendment” were attended by over 90 participants each. ElderStudy is going virtual, via Zoom, for at least this first semester, with over 60 meetings and informative classes to offer. Other sessions include topics such as the U.S. and Palestine–Israel, the Bubonic Plague in Venice, Women Writers and Living Your Best Life. To check out other amazing topics being offered this fall and to learn more about ElderStudy, visit elderstudy.com or email membership@elderstudy.com. ElderStudy is affiliated with the University of Mary Washington.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert