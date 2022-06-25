ELKS: Fredericksburg lodge donates money to Empowerhouse

Fredericksburg Elks Lodge 875 combined the Beacon Grant with the Spotlight Grant and donated $6,000 to Empowerhouse, an organization supporting survivors of domestic violence and their families with free and confidential services. They empower survivors and their children to believe in themselves and build new lives filled with dignity, respect, safety and hope. Survivors are given the tools and space to heal their hearts, restore their connections, rebuild their lives and renew their spirits through education, shelter, housing, prevention, advocacy and intervention.