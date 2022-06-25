ELKS: Fredericksburg lodge donates money to Empowerhouse

Fredericksburg Elks Lodge 875 combined the Beacon Grant with the Spotlight Grant and donated $6,000 to Empowerhouse, an organization supporting survivors of domestic violence and their families with free and confidential services. They empower survivors and their children to believe in themselves and build new lives filled with dignity, respect, safety and hope. Survivors are given the tools and space to heal their hearts, restore their connections, rebuild their lives and renew their spirits through education, shelter, housing, prevention, advocacy and intervention.
In two years of school closures, social distancing and more economic challenges, Empowerhouse has experienced a 32% increase in hotline calls. The need has risen greatly for more housing, more counselors and more supplies. The grant money will help Empowerhouse to expand its services either in house or remotely.
Empowerhouse Program Director Nancy Kelly, center, is pictured with Grant Coordinator Elizabeth Dameron and Exalted Ruler Lee Baker.