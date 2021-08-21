 Skip to main content
ELKS: Lodge 875 steps up to support Spotsylvania students
ELKS: Lodge 875 steps up to support Spotsylvania students

Fredericksburg Elks lodge 875

Fredericksburg Elks lodge 875 donated $1,500 for school supplies to Spotswood Elementary School in Spotsylvania County. During the past 15 months, the lodge has donated more than $30,000 to the food bank, Thurman Brisben Homeless Shelter, Fairy Godmother Project, Empowerhouse, Loisann’s Hope House, SERVE and others. The group has also purchased and distributed more than 1,500 safety glasses to area hospitals, first responders and schools.

Elk members Linda Pickering, Rose Kluxen, Taylor Bull and Kailea, Lisa Baker, Fran McCalley, Diane Dare, Charlotte Leitch, Nancy Hicks and Elizabeth Dameron are pictured.

