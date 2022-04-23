Elks Lodge honors fallen officers

Fredericksburg Elks Lodge No. 875 recently donated $500 to the Fredericksburg Law Enforcement United chapter; another $500 was also donated to the Spotsylvania LEU Chapter.

On June 8, 2008, Officer Todd Bahr of the Fredericksburg Police Department was shot and killed in the line of duty. October 19, 2007, Deputy Jason Mooney of the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office was tragically killed in an on duty traffic accident. Deputy Dean Riding was killed June 19, 2010, in a boating accident, and April 28, 2014, Deputy Byran Berger died while training at the Rappahannock Regional Justice Academy; both of these officers were with the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office.

As a way of honoring and remembering these officers, members of each agency formed teams to participate in the Law Enforcement United “Road to Hope” bike ride.

Law Enforcement United is founded upon and committed to honoring officers who have died in the line of duty and ensuring that their surviving family is supported and not forgotten. The Elks’ fundraising efforts support the Road to Hope, Concerns of Police Survivors, The Officer Down Memorial Page and the Spirit of Blue. The membership of LEU includes retired and active law enforcement officers, survivors and civilians. It is a charity driven organization with an all volunteer membership. No one gets a salary from the organization.

There are five divisions of LEU, and each starts the “Road to Hope” from a different location, all riding 250 miles or more to get to Washington, D.C., during Police Week on May 12. Divisions include Virginia; Pennsylvania; New Jersey; Maryland, the Ruff Ride; and Roanoke, the Tough Ride. This year will also include the Long Ride, which will start in Columbus, Ohio.