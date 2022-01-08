 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ELKS LODGE: Participants put their best foot forward at Soccer Shoot contest
ELKS LODGE: Participants put their best foot forward at Soccer Shoot contest

Fredericksburg Elks Lodge Soccer Shoot contest co-chairmen Tee Hicks and Ron Hicks are pictured with some of the winners.

The Fredericksburg Elks Lodge held its annual Soccer Shoot contest in November at the Fredericksburg Fieldhouse. Participants kicked into special goals with different grids for score. Awards were presented in December at the Fredericksburg Elks Lodge.

Winners are: U-8 boys: 1. Christian Vines and 2. Donovan Bustillo; U-8 girls: (tie) Isabella Iriart, Bree Fletcher and Karmen Reynolds; U-10 boys: 1. Loukus Longo and 2. Derrick Long; U-10 girls: 1. Lena Joel and 2. Emily Wallace; U-12 boys: Hunter Blackwell; U-12 girls: Harper Leary; U-14 boys: 1. Robbie Castro and 2. Rylee Fletcher; U-14 girls: 1. Emma Hicks and 2. Sabina Rotaru.

Event co-chairmen Tee Hicks and Ron Hicks are pictured with some of the winners.

