EMPOWERING>> Ladies inspire the next generation

The Honorable Michelle Davis–Younger, mayor of Manassas, spoke at Dinner for a Queen recently in Fredericksburg. The annual event is hosted by the non-profit I Am Royalty, Fit for a King and Queen, CEO and president Reedema Rock.

The evening’s theme, “The Audacity to be a Queen,” meant to empower and celebrate young ladies while reminding them that they are “fearfully and wonderfully made.” Mayor Davis–Younger did just that.

Davis–Younger reminded them to dream big because they have a purpose-driven life. She shared her own passion for youth and her “My Mayor Looks Like Me” program. She closed by inviting the young ladies to her office.

Young ladies were escorted by their fathers, grandfathers or positive male role models. Fathers were encouraged to spend quality time with their daughters and to let them know how a lady should be treated.

Fredericksburg native Tarah Goggins, certified professional coach, reminded the young ladies that yes, they have the audacity to be a queen.

Local restaurants and businesses donated free dinner cards so that the fathers could continue to take their daughters on a date. I Am Royalty thanks Carrabba’s, Olive Garden, O’Charley’s, Outback, BJ’s and Wegmans for their support of the event.