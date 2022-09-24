ESA Solar awards community grants to 5 Stafford County organizations

ESA’s Enon Road Solar Farm Community Grant Program has awarded funding to five community-based organizations who are making positive impacts locally in community revitalization, environmental sustainability, education support or healthy living.

The organizations awarded were Stafford Junction, Zoe Freedom Center, 516 Project, Christian Brothers Transition Program and Youth of Promise.

“Cultivating relationships with local organizations and amplifying their impact is core to our ethos as a company. We are humbled to support such phenomenal organizations who work tirelessly every day to make Stafford County an even better place,” said Justin Vandenbroeck, executive vice president at ESA. “We are inspired by their work and look forward to doing our part to ensure that low-to-moderate income community members have pathways to economic relief from rising electricity costs.”

“With the funding support from this Enon Road Solar Farm grant, we will be able to provide experienced tutors, learning supplies, transportation, healthy meals and safe spaces to our students this coming school year,” said Stafford Junction Executive Director Mark F. Cartledge. “Stafford Junction’s Brain Builders tutoring program gives students from seven at-risk neighborhoods in Stafford County a hand up out of poverty and food insecurity through educational means.”

“This grant from ESA will ensure we can continue to meet the needs of those experiencing addiction in our community at no charge, removing any barriers to them getting the help they need,” said Zoe Freedom Center co-founders Dana and Mark Brown.

“516 Project is excited to receive this grant from ESA,” said 516 Project consultant Carl Pates. “This funding allows us to Build Access to Hope by building wheelchair ramps and handicap accessible bathrooms for families in need.”

“This grant will allow CBTP to buy auto repair tools and supplies this year instead of 2023; just in time for the surge of formerly incarcerated people released into the Stafford community,” said Christian Brothers Transition Program CEO Jack L. Richards.

“We are so excited to receive this grant that will help us support and expand quality mentoring efforts serving at-risk youth,” said Youth of Promise Executive Director Kymmollotkis Mason. “Our program focuses on healthy living and providing our youth life skills so that they can be the best version of themselves.”

ESA is in the process of developing a small community solar farm on approximately 15 acres of land in Stafford for low-to-moderate income residents who are currently Dominion Energy customers. They will be able to “subscribe” to the Enon Road Solar Farm as part of the Virginia Shared Solar Program and save money on their electric bill.

ESA has successfully developed six small community solar projects in southern Virginia.