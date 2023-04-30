Seaaira Sider, an eighth grader at Shirley Heim Middle School, won Stafford American Legion Post 290’s Middle School Essay Contest and the 16th District’s contest. She advances to the Northern Region’s contest. Contest Chair Fargo Wells, Post Commander Steve Robertson, Seaaira Sider, District Vice Commander Steve Blackstone, District Adjutant Bob Brady and faculty member Jack Harding are pictured left to right.