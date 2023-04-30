Seaaira Sider, an eighth grader at Shirley Heim Middle School, won Stafford American Legion Post 290’s Middle School Essay Contest and the 16th District’s contest. She advances to the Northern Region’s contest. Contest Chair Fargo Wells, Post Commander Steve Robertson, Seaaira Sider, District Vice Commander Steve Blackstone, District Adjutant Bob Brady and faculty member Jack Harding are pictured left to right.
Essay contest winner advances to regional round
Related to this story
Most Popular
More than 35 Stafford High School Navy JROTC cadets and their instructors visited Dahlgren to learn more about the different careers and oppor…
Pitch Hit & Run and Junior Home Run Derby—Major League Baseball’s free events for boys and girls—will be held at the Virginia Credit Union…
Three deer, including one that's albino, gather on the edge of a field in Sumerduck as sunset nears.
Notes from Stafford County schools.
Machinist’s Mate 1st Class Benjiman Glenn of Stafford County paints the flight deck aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer US…