EXHIBIT: Fredericksburg Fine Arts Show and Sale set to open

Fredericksburg Fine Arts Show and Sale

The 71st annual Fredericksburg Fine Arts Show and Sale at the Dorothy Hart Community Center will open to the public Friday at 10 a.m.

The 71st annual Fredericksburg Fine Arts Show and Sale at the Dorothy Hart Community Center, 408 Canal St., will be open to the public beginning Friday at 10 a.m. and running through March 13. Exhibit hours are Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and March 13, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The show is sponsored by Fredericksburg Parks, Recreation & Events and The Woman’s Club of Fredericksburg. Proceeds from the event will support programs held by the Parks, Recreation & Events Center and The Woman’s Club of Fredericksburg’s Scholarship Fund. A total of 277 pieces from 113 artists will be on exhibit and available for purchase in a variety of mediums including oil and acrylic paints, photography, mixed media and sculpture.

The pieces will be judged by a professional artist, and a variety of awards will be presented at the close of the exhibit.

