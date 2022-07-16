 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
FASHION: CNEW show benefits Empowerhouse

CNEW fashion show at A. Smith Bowman Distillery

The CNEW fashion show at A. Smith Bowman Distillery in June benefits Empowerhouse.

Fredericksburg Regional Chamber of Commerce’s Network of Enterprising Women held a fashion show to benefit Empowerhouse at the A. Smith Bowman Distillery in June. The event was a huge success with more than 100 attendees and 22 models.

Clothing and accessories from local Fredericksburg stores and boutiques along with donated raffle prizes helped to raise more than $2,500 for Empowerhouse. Raffle prizes included three hand-stitched leather bags donated by the Whelan Collection. Participating stores included Rappahannock Goodwill, Versona, Monkee’s, Heather, River Rock Outfitter, Adrian Soriano, Ava Laurenne, Lady Legacy, Macy’s, Jos. A. Bank, Fredericksburg Country Club and LoK Fashion Institute.

