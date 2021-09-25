Fauquier Public Library expands Story Times to Go collection with donation from Learning Starts Early

Thanks to a $2,000 donation from Learning Starts Early, Fauquier Public Library added 40 new Story Times to Go kits to its book collection for young children.

Story Times To Go include three or four preschool picture books with themes ranging from bugs to zoos. Each kit has an activity sheet that encourages finger plays, rhymes, etc. The kits aim to bring the story time experience into a preschooler’s environment, wherever that may be.

Learning Starts Early is a local nonprofit committed to preparing every child in Fauquier County for kindergarten and beyond.

“The library shares Learning Starts Early’s commitment to make a difference in the lives of Fauquier children,” said Maria Del Rosso, Fauquier Public Library director. “Story Times To Go are an easy way to share quality books with toddlers and preschoolers, at the same time encouraging early literacy and a love of reading.”

Fauquier Public Library first introduced Story Times To Go kits with the help of the Friends of the Fauquier Library. In 2003, the Virginia Public Library Directors Association recognized the program as an outstanding resource for young children. Kits are available at all three library locations.