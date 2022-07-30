FBLA: Stafford student places 10th at nationals

Glauber was invited to compete in Business Management. Competitors had to take a test to compete further upon arrival, and he did well enough to make it to the final presentation round. In this final round, competitors were given a scenario/problem and had to present a solution/proposal within minutes. Many schools fielded teams of two or three students to compete together, but Glauber competed on his own. After the presentation, Glauber said it was quite difficult but he felt that he did well. Well, indeed. Glauber placed 10th in the nation for high school Business Management competitors.