 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

FBLA: Stafford student places 10th at nationals

  • 0
FBLA: Stafford student places 10th at nationals

Jeremy “Christian” Glauber competes at Future Business Leaders of America Nationals in Chicago.

Jeremy “Christian” Glauber competed at Future Business Leaders of America Nationals in Chicago. Glauber graduated from Colonial Forge High School and plans to study business and finance at N.C. State in the fall. Passionate about business, he was the president of the Colonial Forge FBLA.

Glauber was invited to compete in Business Management. Competitors had to take a test to compete further upon arrival, and he did well enough to make it to the final presentation round. In this final round, competitors were given a scenario/problem and had to present a solution/proposal within minutes. Many schools fielded teams of two or three students to compete together, but Glauber competed on his own. After the presentation, Glauber said it was quite difficult but he felt that he did well. Well, indeed. Glauber placed 10th in the nation for high school Business Management competitors.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Stafford county schools

Matthew Meyer, an incoming senior at Stafford High School, has been selected as a senator for American Legion Boys Nation in the Washington, D.C., area.

Watch Now: Related Video

Will you try it? Velveeta has made a cheese-infused vodka

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert