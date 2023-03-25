On March 10, FCPS School Board Chair Jennifer Boyd was honored at the annual Honorary Awards Ceremony, hosted by the Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division. She received the Distinguished Community Service Award, which recognizes individuals and groups who have made a significant contribution to their communities through volunteer service. In May, Boyd will have worked at Dahlgren for 32 years. She is the division head, Digital Modeling Division in the Warfare Analysis and Digital Modeling Department.

Boyd received the award for her contribution to the Fredericksburg City Schools and community. As a school board member since 2016, she has provided leadership and engagement in civic process that yields substantial stability, productive progress and availability of resources to the division. The entire board became a model in Virginia and provided an example for similar organizations to follow. She was joined at the event by school board members Jarvis Bailey and Matt Rowe, and Division Superintendent Marceline Catlett.

The award is special to Boyd for several reasons. It’s an intersection of two things she’s put a lot of herself into: her career and her service on the school board. Both are passions and areas where she can utilize her leadership skills. She said, “It’s very special to me because I am being recognized for the work I have done for the children of Fredericksburg to ensure that every child has the opportunity to succeed. That heart for the children is something I learned from my mother, and I think she would be proud of what I have achieved.”

Superintendent Catlett said, “What a grand and impressive celebration hosted by the Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division in honor of School Board Chair Ms. Boyd and her colleagues! We are extremely proud of the outstanding contribution she has made to our school community. Her commitment has had a positive and progressive impact on the growth of the community.”