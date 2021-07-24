FFA: Courtland High School students earn state degrees

Courtland High School Future Farmers of America, FFA, had two students earn their state degree, the highest award a state can bestow on a student. The students invested time, money and work ethic to get these degrees. Junior Emma Shropshire and senior Emily Broyles worked countlessly to ensure their success. Out of the entire central area, they led the charge.
Both students intend to continue in agriculture or education after their experience.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!