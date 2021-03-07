 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
FINE ART: 70th annual fundraiser opens Friday
0 comments

FINE ART: 70th annual fundraiser opens Friday

  • 0
FINE ART: 70th annual fundraiser opens Friday

The 70th annual Fredericksburg Fine Arts Show and Sale at the Dorothy Hart Community Center,will open to the public Friday.

The 70th annual Fredericksburg Fine Arts Show and Sale at the Dorothy Hart Community Center, 408 Canal St., will open to the public Friday and run through March 14.

Hours for Friday are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Due to COVID restrictions, there will not be a reception this year, masks are required and the number of visitors will be limited.

Two hundred twenty-nine pieces from 89 artists will be on exhibit and available for purchase. The variety of mediums includes oil and acrylic paints, photography, mixed media and sculpture.

The show is sponsored by Fredericksburg Parks & Recreation and The Woman’s Club of Fredericksburg. Proceeds from the event will support programs held by the parks and recreation center and The Woman’s Club of Fredericksburg’s Scholarship Fund.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

COLONIAL BEACH: Centenarian celebrates 101st birthday in style
Announcements

COLONIAL BEACH: Centenarian celebrates 101st birthday in style

Westmoreland Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center was awash with brightly-colored balloons, streamers and cheer to celebrate the 101st birthday of Ebby Hanson, a resident of the skilled nursing facility in Colonial Beach. Hanson’s family, fellow residents and care team members joined the centenarian in creating tie-dye T-shirts during the special festivities and enjoyed cake, too.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert