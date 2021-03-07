FINE ART: 70th annual fundraiser opens Friday

The 70th annual Fredericksburg Fine Arts Show and Sale at the Dorothy Hart Community Center, 408 Canal St., will open to the public Friday and run through March 14.

Hours for Friday are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Due to COVID restrictions, there will not be a reception this year, masks are required and the number of visitors will be limited.

Two hundred twenty-nine pieces from 89 artists will be on exhibit and available for purchase. The variety of mediums includes oil and acrylic paints, photography, mixed media and sculpture.

The show is sponsored by Fredericksburg Parks & Recreation and The Woman’s Club of Fredericksburg. Proceeds from the event will support programs held by the parks and recreation center and The Woman’s Club of Fredericksburg’s Scholarship Fund.