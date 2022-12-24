First year cadets take first place at drill competition

The Wildcat Battalion First Year Drill Team recently competed at Pocomoke High School in Maryland. The Unarmed Squad led by Malia Peters placed second. The Armed Squad, Color Guard and Inspection Squad led by Ty Gray, Bethany Britain and Abdiel Betancourt, respectively, all won first place. Overall, the first year drill team cadets took first place. Individual standouts Ty Gray and Abdiel Betancourt were both recognized for outstanding command performance, and Maximo Salvanera won first place overall in the knockout competition out of close to 100 cadets.