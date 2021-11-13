Foster a rescue dog during the holidays

Old Dominion Humane Society has the recipe for a truly happy season with its “Home for the Holidays” program. Whether your house is filled with family and friends or you’re home alone and want the comfort and warmth of a good friend this season, “Home for the Holidays” will provide the priceless experience of fostering a dog.

Fosters can choose the Thanksgiving holiday from Nov. 21–24 or Nov. 24–27 or the Christmas holiday from Dec. 22–29.

“The most amazing gift we could give the rescue dogs, especially during the holidays, is to be fostered—and even a few days would be a great experience for them and the families who foster them,” said Chrissy Blake, ODHS founder. “Fostering means so much to these dogs, and, in turn, it can leave such a positive impression on the family.”

In addition, ODHS’s “Home for the Holidays” is a unique program for people wanting to adopt a dog to find out if it’s a good match for them.

Check out the pictures and biographies of the available dogs at ODHS on the website, find a favorite rescue dog to foster and fill out an application at olddominionhumanesociety.org/foster-information. ODHS will provide food, collars, leashes, toys and crates for all foster dogs while the fosters provide love and attention.