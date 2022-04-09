Foundation seeks help keeping ‘moms and babies warm’

The Paul Stefan Regional Maternity and Education Center aims to provide shelter, food, clothing and hope to single mothers and their infant children. The foundation also serves to empower single moms to achieve self-sufficiency through online study leading to paid internships, according to a news release from the Paul Stefan Foundation.

In 2015, the group purchased and refurbished the former President Madison Inn in Orange County. While local plumbers, carpenters and electricians have volunteered time to help renovate and maintain the building; two of the center’s four HVAC systems need to be replaced, according to the release. The purchase and installation of two replacement units could cost nearly $35,000 or more, the foundation stated.

The foundation has launched a campaign to help pay for the units.

Those who would like to contribute to the “Keeping our Moms and Babies Warm” campaign should contact foundation President and CEO Randy James at rjames@paulstefanhome.org or its director of education, John Kleinsmith, at jkleinsmith@paulstefanhome.org. For more information on the foundation and the services it provides, visit paulstefanhome.org.