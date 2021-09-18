Founder of DC Fashion Week Ean Williams will host Pink Carpet Event charity fashion show

Fashion designer Ean Williams will host the fifth annual Pink Carpet Event Charity Fashion Show. He previously hosted in 2019.

As the founder of DC Fashion Week, and celebrating its 35th International Couture Collections Show, Williams brings his extensive knowledge of the fashion industry to this year’s event.

Williams has produced fashion shows for a number of clients and enjoys working with organizations that give back to the community. Considering this as his “ministry,” he has lent his talents to help charities such as the National Breast Cancer Society, The House of Ruth, S.O.M.E., Wednesday’s Child and the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation.

The Pink Carpet Event Charity Fashion Show began as a signature event of Singleton Enterprises but was officially established as a nonprofit organization in 2019. It was founded to honor Johnnie Mae Simpson, the founder’s aunt, who lost her battle with breast cancer in 1997. It is also a show of admiration for a colleague who survived not only breast cancer but also a subsequent aneurysm, yet still conquers each day with unyielding optimism and joy. And the Pink Carpet Event stands in honor of the many spirited pink carpet warriors who continue to combat the disease.