Four Mary Washington alumni named to Board of Visitors

By Lisa Chinn Marvashti

The Virginia Governor’s Office has announced the appointment of four Mary Washington alumni to UMW’s Board of Visitors. Andrew Lamar ’07 of Midlothian, William “Lee” Murray ’04 of Fredericksburg, Davis Rennolds ’06 of Richmond and Terrie Suit MBA ’16 of Bumpass will return to their alma mater as members of its governing board.

Lamar is principal of Lamar Consulting, the Richmond-based government affairs and public relations consulting firm he founded in 2012. He also has served as policy adviser and deputy director of legislative affairs for former Gov. Bob McDonnell, and as a government affairs associate for RhumbLine.

Lamar, who holds a bachelor’s degree in economics and political science from Mary Washington, is also a Linwood Holton Fellow graduate of the Sorensen Institute for Political Leadership at the University of Virginia. He lives in Midlothian with wife Marit, daughter Betsy Ann and son Brooks.

Murray, a longtime financial adviser, is managing director and partner of wealth management firm Cary Street Partners. He worked previously for financial services giant Edward Jones. A member of the board of directors for the Fredericksburg Economic Development Authority and the board of trustees for Fredericksburg Academy, he also has served on the boards of directors for the Rappahannock Area and Massad Family YMCAs, and for Friends of the Rappahannock.

Murray earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration at Mary Washington, where he was a member of the men’s soccer team. He and wife Karli Schneider Murray ’05 live in downtown Fredericksburg with their two children.

Rennolds, who served previously on UMW’s Board of Visitors from 2015 to 2019, is a senior vice president in the Virginia government relations group at McGuireWoods Consulting in Richmond, where he represents clients before the Virginia General Assembly. Among other political posts, Rennolds served during the McDonnell administration as an Inaugural Committee member and as a Department of Transportation special policy adviser.

A board member for the Sorensen Institute, he holds a bachelor’s degree in historic preservation from Mary Washington. He is active with Toys for Tots and was named to Style Weekly’s “Top 40 under 40” in 2011 for his work with Richmond-area food banks and Share Our Strength, a national organization working to end childhood hunger and poverty.

Suit, who is CEO of Virginia Realtors, served as a member of the Virginia House of Delegates for nearly a decade. She was appointed as the commonwealth’s first secretary of Veteran’s Affairs and Homeland Security, and worked to fulfill the governor’s mission of making Virginia “the most veteran-friendly state in the nation.” Prior to that, she carved out a two-decade career in mortgage lending, after becoming a real estate agent in 1985.

Suit earned an associate’s degree in general education from Tidewater Community College and a bachelor’s degree in political science from Old Dominion University. She also holds a master’s degree in business administration from UMW, where she delivered the graduate address at Mary Washington’s 108th Commencement.