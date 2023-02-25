As part of its outreach efforts to the community, on Oct. 30,2022, the Fraternal Order of Eagles hosted a Trunk or Treat at Stafford Hospital, which was attended by over 400 people. The organization owes much of the success of the event to its community partners. Mary Washington Healthcare, the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office and Fire and Rescue Department all participated and were represented by individuals from each office.

On behalf of Mary Washington Healthcare, Marketing and Communications Specialist Ashley Laporte secured space for all the activities, partners and candy givers. The parking lot size and location were ideal, and the Eagles sincerely extends its gratitude for making the event a reality.

Deputy Angel Chaves participated on behalf of the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office. Handing out treat bags and deputy badges to the kids was fun for the young deputies.

Firefighter Madeleine Lowe and Technician Jonathan Edwards participated on behalf of the Stafford County Fire and Rescue Department. The kids really enjoyed the fire truck, climbing in and checking out all the gear and apparatus firefighters use every day to save lives.

Fraternal Order Of Eagles Worthy President Tyler Grogg, along with trustees Rita Aberegg and Dan Azzato, presented letters of appreciation and plaques to its community partners.

Interacting with members of the community and demonstrating a partnering effort with Mary Washington Healthcare and both the sheriff’s office and fire and rescue department reflects positively on everyone. The Eagles looks forward to this year’s event with its community partners.

The Fraternal Order of Eagles is an international nonprofit organization dedicated to philanthropic and service efforts which shape communities across the United States and Canada. Since 1898, the Eagles has been responsible for the creation of Mother’s Day and the protection of senior citizens through the Social Security program. Through the FOE Charity Foundation, millions of dollars have been donated to patient care and research efforts for cancer, heart disease, pediatric ailments and most recently, diabetes.