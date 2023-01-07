Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 15 hosts its 31st annual Cops and Kids Project

Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 15 held its 31st annual Cops and Kids Project in December at the Target store in Central Park. The event was formerly known as the Richard L. Parsons Memorial Shop with a Cop Project. The lodge’s goal was to provide 215 children the opportunity to go Christmas shopping for themselves with a law enforcement officer or other volunteer with a budget of $125 for each child. Children were nominated by their school counselors, the Thurman T. Brisben Center, Loisann’s Hope House and Empower House.

Funds were raised from the lodge, individual members and from community donations. The donations paid for the children’s shopping and for the costs for the fundraising portion of the project. Cops and Kids is run solely by volunteers from the lodge, and no salaries or wages are paid to anyone. The lodge strives to spend less than 5% of its receipts on its minimal administrative, printing and postage costs, and all of the labor is performed by volunteers. Any excess contributions are segregated and used for next year’s Cops and Kids Project.

On the shopping date, dozens of law enforcement officers from the city of Fredericksburg; Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford counties; the Virginia State Police; and various other local, state and federal agencies volunteered their time on their day off to come in uniform to assist the children with their shopping. In addition, volunteers from Chancellor High School National Honor Society, Fredericksburg Academy, Spotsylvania County JROTC and other supporters showed up to help.

For many of the children, this was the only Christmas they would experience. The Cops and Kids Project has been a great success for the past 29 years, during which time the lodge has been able to give more than 4,991 children in need the joy of experiencing a wonderful Christmas, but it has been an expensive proposition. Lodge 15 has spent approximately $561,410 in funds which were donated by the community and by its own members, many of whom sponsored one or more children. The donations are only source of funds; contributions to FOP 15 Cops and Kids are tax deductible under IRC Section 170©(4).

The Target store has been a very generous partner in the endeavor. Not only does the store reconfigure its schedule on the Cops and Kids shopping day to suit the project’s needs, a major help to organizers, but Target has given Cops and Kids a generous contribution for many of the past 18 years, as well as providing excellent logistical support, especially from Evelyn Reccio of Asset Protection and store manager Morgan Shreve.