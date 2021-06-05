Fraternal Order of Police Rappahannock Area Lodge 15 holds annual memorial and awards service

Rappahannock Area Lodge 15 recently held its Percy C. Poates Jr. Annual Awards and Memorial Ceremony. The organization’s 68th annual memorial and awards service remembered those members of the law enforcement community who were killed in the line of duty, as well as those members lost over the past year. The lodge also recognized those federal, state and local law enforcement officers who demonstrated unequaled professionalism and exhibited courtesy, duty and honor. In accordance with the Fraternal Order of Police mission statement , the lodge aims to cultivate a spirit of fraternalism and mutual helpfulness among its members and the people it serves.

The service coincided with National Police Week. In 1962, President John F. Kennedy signed a proclamation which designated May 15 as Peace Officers Memorial Day and the week in which that date falls as Police Week. FOP Lodge 15’s memorial and awards service began in 1953 as a way to honor those officers who have paid the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty from the area as well taking a moment to honor the fraternal bonds of those members of Lodge 15 who have passed away over the years.

Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger, 7th District, was the keynote speaker. Delegate Mark Cole, 88th District, also attended the service.