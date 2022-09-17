Fred SPCA Locke Community Medical Center now open and fully operational

The Fredericksburg SPCA Locke Community Medical Center is now fully open and operational to the public after a brief closure to construct a 1,200-square-foot expansion. The additional wing was made possible through a generous bequest from the late Mary Alice Pates.

The center’s mission is to increase access to affordable veterinary care and offer a wider range of services, such as diagnostic imaging and dental care. It is now open Tuesday through Friday for appointments. Twice a month, the center will host a drop-in vaccine clinic where exam fees are waived.

“This would have never been possible without the generosity of one of our dearly beloved, longtime FredSPCA supporters, Mary Alice Pates. We have named the wing in honor of Mary Alice, now formally known as the Pates Wing,” says Carrie Withers, executive director at the Fredericksburg SPCA. “We are able to continue our mission of providing affordable veterinary medicine to the Fredericksburg region.”

From July 2021 to July 2022, the expansion of the Pates Wing has allowed the Fred SPCA to accomplish 4,123 public surgical, sick and wellness appointments; 3,316 shelter surgical, sick and wellness appointments; and 147 rescue partner surgeries.

The fully operational community medical center boasts a wide array of affordable veterinary services now available to pet-owning families in Virginia, including spay and neuter surgeries; dental cleaning, polishing and extractions; diagnostic testing: X-rays, ultrasounds, skin scrapes, bloodwork and urinalysis; exams for sick pets or checkups and wellness exams; and affordable options for preventatives such as heartworm, flea and tick, and vaccinations.

To learn more about the Fredericksburg SPCA Locke Community Medical Center, visit fredspca.org/clinic.