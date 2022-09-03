Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania educators invited to apply for grant funding from The Community Foundation

The Community Foundation invites Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania County educators to apply for grants through three of its educator-focused funds: the Trust for Public Education IV Fund, the Haven Make a Difference Fund and the Governors Row Fund. This grant cycle, the three funds will collectively award $27,000 to local educators.

The foundation will support educators and their students through the funds’ focus areas, including:

Creating career/college ready lifelong learners at all grade levels.

Community engagement to benefit students, teachers and families in our local communities.

Health and wellness programs for students’ and teachers’ social, emotional and physical health.

Professional development for all teachers and staff.

The Haven Make a Difference Fund and the Governors Row Fund for Teachers and Students will award more than $18,000 in grants. Local developers established these two funds with the commitment to support Fredericksburg City Public Schools teachers and students. Educators may apply for funding to expand their teaching skills or provide classroom resources. Successful proposals feature innovation, are based on research and best practices in teaching, and include professional development that directly impacts students.

For educators in Spotsylvania County Public Schools, the Trust for Public Education IV Fund will award up to $9,000 in grants to assist educators. Grants will be awarded to educators seeking to further develop their classroom skills or build programs to cultivate strong youth character. In 1999, NTS Virginia Development Company, developers of the Fawn Lake community, established this fund as part of a commitment to support Spotsylvania County Public Schools students. NTS Virginia Development Company donated a portion of its profits on every home listed with the Fawn Lake Real Estate Company.

Educators interested in applying for these grant opportunities should visit The Community Foundation’s website, cfrrr.org/apply/grant-programs, for application information and instructions. The deadline to apply is 5 p.m. on Oct. 17.