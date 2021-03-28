Fredericksburg Area Museum announces the unveiling of a Little Free Library

The Fredericksburg Area Museum has installed a Little Free Library on its grounds.

Located by the museum’s William Street entrance, 907 Princess Anne St., it is the first Little Free Library in Fredericksburg’s Historic District, according to a news release.

These outdoor, publicly accessible, enclosed boxes hold books that have been left by others for someone else to enjoy. Everyone is encouraged to stop by, donate a book and pick up one to take home and read. The library is open to everyone in the community and visitors to our area.

Brown Riggins, a volunteer at the museum, chose to install the Little Free Library as his senior project for Old Town Academy. “I was looking for a way to give back to the community I enjoyed being a part of so much,” he said. He felt the museum grounds would be the best place for people to stop by and choose a book. “Fredericksburg is the perfect city to have something like a Little Free Library at its center because of its family-friendly aesthetic and large amount of foot traffic.”