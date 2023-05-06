The Board of Directors of the Fredericksburg Area Museum has announced that Sam McKelvey will become its next president and CEO effective June 5. McKelvey joins a community institution that is committed to telling the stories of the Fredericksburg area’s earliest inhabitants through its contemporary residents.

McKelvey was most recently the executive director of the Menokin Foundation, a National Historic Landmark in Warsaw. His placement follows an extensive national search led by Good Insight, an executive search firm based in Washington, D.C.

“As an experienced museum professional, Sam has the knowledge and passion we need to expand FAM’s vital role in the region,” said Rhonda Fried, FAM board chair. “His deep understanding of history and museums as living, breathing parts of the community will build upon our successful legacy and take us into the future.”

“I am incredibly excited to begin my tenure with the Fredericksburg Area Museum,” said McKelvey. “The museum has laid the groundwork to create an example of what a museum can mean in a community. I look forward to building on the work that the talented staff, board, and volunteers have created.”

McKelvey joins FAM in the midst of a three-year project led by a scholar of African American history to produce exhibitions, programming, scholarship, workshops and walking tours that contextualize the museum’s historical resources within the city. “Voices Strong, Voices True: Our Untold Story” is an ongoing initiative, with an extensive exhibition on local African American history planned to open in 2025.

During his tenure as executive director of the Menokin Foundation, McKelvey managed a rebranding of the site including a shift in mission, oversaw the planning and building of the award-winning Remembrance Structure, created new programming and expansion of recreational opportunities on-site, and managed the $9 million Glass House Project. He is most proud of Menokin’s dedicated research during his tenure on the enslaved Menokin residents and their descendants, leading to the creation of the Menokin Descendant Collective.