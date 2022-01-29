Fredericksburg Arts Commission now accepting applications for art events and non-profit cash grants

The Fredericksburg Arts Commission offers two grant programs each year: the Creative Communities Partnership Grant and the Arts Support Program. All eligible city-based art events and non-profit organizations are encouraged to apply.

The Creative Communities Partnership Grant, formerly called the Local Government Challenge Grant, is administered by the Fredericksburg Arts Commission as an annual grant to non-profit arts organizations located in the city of Fredericksburg. The program is funded with state funds provided by the Virginia Commission for the Arts and the city provides matching funds. Grant awards may be used for general operations and not required to be for specific projects or events.

Applications for the grant can be found at fredarts.com/index.php/arts-commission/fac-grants. Any interested 501(c)(3) arts organization located in the city of Fredericksburg should complete the application and submit it by email to info@fredarts.com, or drop it off at the Dorothy Hart Community Center: c/o Kim Herbert, Fredericksburg Arts Commission, Dorothy Hart Community Center, 408 Canal St., Fredericksburg, VA 22401. All completed applications are due by close of business on March 4.