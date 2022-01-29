Fredericksburg Arts Commission now accepting applications for art events and non-profit cash grants

The Fredericksburg Arts Commission offers two grant programs each year: the Creative Communities Partnership Grant and the Arts Support Program. All eligible city-based art events and non-profit organizations are encouraged to apply.
The Creative Communities Partnership Grant, formerly called the Local Government Challenge Grant, is administered by the Fredericksburg Arts Commission as an annual grant to non-profit arts organizations located in the city of Fredericksburg. The program is funded with state funds provided by the Virginia Commission for the Arts and the city provides matching funds. Grant awards may be used for general operations and not required to be for specific projects or events.
Applications for the grant can be found at fredarts.com/index.php/arts-commission/fac-grants. Any interested 501(c)(3) arts organization located in the city of Fredericksburg should complete the application and submit it by email to info@fredarts.com, or drop it off at the Dorothy Hart Community Center: c/o Kim Herbert, Fredericksburg Arts Commission, Dorothy Hart Community Center, 408 Canal St., Fredericksburg, VA 22401. All completed applications are due by close of business on March 4.
The FAC’s Arts Support Program seeks to support both new and established arts events and projects in the city of Fredericksburg that celebrate and expand the arts in our community. The FAC is currently accepting applications for its 2022 Arts Support Program, a competitive funding opportunity. The FAC defines “arts” broadly and artists—visual, functional, performing, literary, digital, culinary—are encouraged to seek out FAC support for events and projects in our city. The FAC is committed to supporting a variety of arts programs including virtual opportunities due to the ongoing impact of COVID-19. Both in-person events and virtual programming will be considered for funding. The program is funded by the city of Fredericksburg to help support our thriving arts community.
There will be four Arts Support grant cycles in 2022, applications are due by close of business on March 1, June 1, Sept. 1 and Dec. 6.
Eligible applicants may apply for multiple funding cycles. As fiscal resources are limited, support for arts events/projects from FAC is determined via a competitive process. Applicants for support are encouraged to closely follow the application guidelines and keep in mind eligibility and evaluation criteria. Eligible applicants can apply using the form on the FAC’s website, fredarts.com, and submit their completed application by email to info@fredarts.com.