Fredericksburg Cyclist Club's Cannonball Century Ride helps provide 10,000 meals for Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank

Fredericksburg Cyclist Club Inc. followed its most successful Cannonball Century Ride with its largest donation to a single charity. The Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank was designated as the sole beneficiary of the donations coming from this year’s CBC, and with record turnout for this year’s ride, the group was able to donate $5,000 to the food bank. That is enough to provide 10,000 meals to those in need in our area.

Food bank employees also hosted a rest stop, providing nutrition to weary cyclists along the route. Pictured below are Dan Maher, executive director of the food bank, and Stephanie Sherrill, community engagement coordinator, accepting a check from John Summer and Scott Krueger, president and vice president of the FCC, respectively.

The Fredericksburg Cyclist Club has been the area’s leading road cycling club since 1989. The group of recreational cyclists organizes rides around the area three to five days per week, more in warmer seasons. It has supported a number of local charities, including the Ron Rosner YMCA Bicycle Rodeo, a cycling safety and education program for kids. The club donates helmets to local children, contributes to area churches and gives to local charities.

These charitable efforts are the main cause for its signature annual event, the Cannonball Century Ride. In 2021 the group had more than 350 riders ride 32, 63 or 100 miles. Riders enjoyed a beautiful route through some of the area’s more scenic roads, benefited from rest stops every few miles and enjoyed a full lunch at the end of the ride. Quentin Gilbert is the Cannonball Century Ride coordinator.