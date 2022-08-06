Reader Mary Chamberlin submitted this photo taken from the midway at the Fredericksburg Agricultural Fair. America’s oldest agricultural fair comes to a close today. Enjoy monster truck rides, midway attractions and Memories of Elvis, Agricadabra!, Cirque Adventure and Comedy Hypnosis Show, noon to 10 p.m., at the Fredericksburg Fairgrounds.
FREDERICKSBURG FAIR>>Midway lights the night sky
Five Boy Scouts from Troop 165 in Spotsylvania County ascended to Eagle Scout status during a Court of Honor ceremony held in July at Christ Episcopal Church.
Cmdr. Andrew Clayton assumed command of Coast Guard Air Station Detroit in June.
Culpeper-area VSP sergeant, Fredericksburg homeschool group, and Fredericksburg student earn top award for teen-related traffic crash and fatality prevention efforts
A Culpeper Virginia State Police sergeant, REACH Homeschool’s YOVASO club and one of its members were recognized during the annual Youth of Virginia Speak Out About Traffic Safety Awards Banquet held at James Madison University in Harrisonburg.
Stafford Rotary Club recognized four outstanding students from Mountain View High School who have been active members of the Mountain View Interact Club.
STEPVA founder and executive director Jan Monroe was honored recently as one of the two recipients of the Darrel Tillar Mason Excellence in Advocacy Award from the disAbility Law Center of Virginia.
TICKETS AVAILABLE FOR BLACK AND WHITE CABARET FUNDRAISER
Healthy Generations Area Agency on Aging's Mobility Options Travel Training program selected for Virginia Transit Association's 2022 Outstanding Community Program Award
Healthy Generations Area Agency on Aging's Mobility Options Travel Training program was selected for Virginia Transit Association's 2022 Outstanding Community Program Award.
Jeremy "Christian" Glauber competed at Future Business Leaders of America Nationals in Chicago.
JAMES MADISON UNIVERSITY
The Woman's Club of Fredericksburg has installed officers for its 2022–2024 term.