FREDERICKSBURG FAIR>>Midway lights the night sky

Fredericksburg Fair
Mary Chamberlin

Reader Mary Chamberlin submitted this photo taken from the midway at the Fredericksburg Agricultural Fair. America’s oldest agricultural fair comes to a close today. Enjoy monster truck rides, midway attractions and Memories of Elvis, Agricadabra!, Cirque Adventure and Comedy Hypnosis Show, noon to 10 p.m., at the Fredericksburg Fairgrounds.

