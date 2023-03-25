The Woman’s Club of Fredericksburg, in partnership with Fredericksburg Parks and Recreation, held another successful art show and sale at the Dorothy Hart Community Center, March 10–12. First, second and third place and honorable mention ribbons were awarded in each category with 10 or more entries. Additionally, special ribbons and monetary prizes were awarded.

This year’s Best in Show was “Gorgeous” by Bev Ulrich (clockwise from top right). Marie Thomas, president of the Woman’s Club of Fredericksburg, awarded Most Popular to “Waiting on a Friend” by Denise Denecke, who also won first place Oil for her entry. The Marguerite Wyatt Memorial Award for Novice Entry was won by Olga Mirmanova for “Reflections.” Mirmanova also won first place Novice for this entry. The Shannon Broom Memorial Award for Drawing Entry was won by Katie Green.

Nick Candela of Richmond served as art show judge. Candela received his BA in art education from Michigan State University in 2002 and his MFA in 2017 from the Savannah College of Art and Design. His work resides in public and private venues across the country.