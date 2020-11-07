Fredericksburg girls group builds dog obstacle course for Caroline County-based veterans charity

A Fredericksburg-based girls youth group built an agility course that had dogs jumping, dodging and climbing their way through obstacles.

American Heritage Girls Troop 1027 member Andrea Peters delivered the agility course to Leashes of Valor in October. The charity, which provides service dogs to disabled veterans, will use the course to help train and exercise future service dogs.

Peters built the obstacles at home over several weeks for a community service project that American Heritage Girls calls the Stars & Stripes Award. It will cap the high school senior’s decade of membership in the organization.

“It took a long time, but building it was my favorite part, because I’m hands on. There was also a lot of paperwork for Stars & Stripes. To be honest, I kind of got lazy, but I’ll submit it this week,” Andrea said. “I’m just happy that dogs are enjoying it and I could help LOV.”

In addition to Andrea’s work on the agility course, the troop stained a fence at Leashes of Valor’s 20-acre facility in Milford.

“Volunteer groups are vital to our program,” LOV President Danique Masingill said. “They really help keep donor funds going to veterans and dogs rather than smaller side projects that are significant but costly.”

“The agility course allows dogs and handlers to build a closer bond, as they navigate the obstacles. It also helps the dogs learn body language and how to move with their handlers. While it’s a fun and effective training tool, the equipment tends to be expensive. This project allows us to have a fun training feature without the cost.”