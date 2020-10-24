Fredericksburg Heart Walk re-imagined into digital experience

This year’s Fredericksburg Heart Walk expanded the traditional weekend event into weeks of activities and challenges promoting exercise, healthy eating and other heart-healthy habits and will culminate with Heart Walk Day on Nov. 1.
Participants are able to complete all activities from where they are and can share their experience on the Heart Walk Facebook event page. Walkers can download the Heart Walk app to build their team, track their steps, access fitness challenges and compare their results with others throughout Fredericksburg.
“This is not just another finish line. It’s a movement for the health and well-being of every person in the Richmond area. By extending the event into a digital experience and not limiting it to a single day in a single location, we hope to give everyone the chance to participate, wherever they are,” said Michelle Nostheide, executive director of the American Heart Association—Richmond.
Funds raised by the campaign lead to medical breakthroughs, transform health care systems, support stronger public health policy and more. The Heart Walk is part of the American Heart Association’s Heart Challenge, a suite of events that aim to improve the health and well-being of individuals and the community. Besides the Heart Walk, the Heart Challenge includes CycleNation, a team-based, stationary bike event, and Field Day, a day for companies to come together to participate in fun physical and mental challenges.
“Now, more than ever, we’re all looking for ways to connect with others, stay active and stay encouraged,” said Tyler Newton Jr., president and CEO of Reville Systems Inc. “This digital format allows everyone to continue to have fun and support our lifesaving mission, while adapting to spending more time at home. We are grateful for the support from our community and can’t wait to see how everyone makes the Heart Walk their own.”
To register and start fundraising today, visit FredericksburgHeartWalk.org or join the Facebook Event.
