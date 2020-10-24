Fredericksburg Heart Walk re-imagined into digital experience

This year’s Fredericksburg Heart Walk expanded the traditional weekend event into weeks of activities and challenges promoting exercise, healthy eating and other heart-healthy habits and will culminate with Heart Walk Day on Nov. 1.

Participants are able to complete all activities from where they are and can share their experience on the Heart Walk Facebook event page. Walkers can download the Heart Walk app to build their team, track their steps, access fitness challenges and compare their results with others throughout Fredericksburg.

“This is not just another finish line. It’s a movement for the health and well-being of every person in the Richmond area. By extending the event into a digital experience and not limiting it to a single day in a single location, we hope to give everyone the chance to participate, wherever they are,” said Michelle Nostheide, executive director of the American Heart Association—Richmond.