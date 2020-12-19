Fredericksburg Hibernians work through the pandemic

The pandemic caused the Gen. Thomas F. Meagher Division to modify fundraising plans for 2020. However, division brothers working diligently throughout the year raised the funds needed to meet the group’s charity goals. Tremendous community support for the seventh annual Shamrock Charity Golf Classic and the 12th annual Trip for Two to Ireland raffle made these efforts remarkable successes.

The golf classic, originally scheduled for early May, was played in September at Meadows Farms Golf Course in Locust Grove. Seventy players registered to play and enjoyed 18 holes of competition and camaraderie, followed by a fine steak dinner and distribution of raffle prizes. The Hibernians appreciate the 20 companies and individuals who sponsored tournament holes and encourage everyone to patronize their sponsors, who are listed at aohfredericksburg.org.

The winning foursome consisted of Al Sauter, John Creamer, Michael Paul and Ian Valentine, with a score of 25 strokes under par. A close second place belonged to the foursome of the Rev. John Ziegler, Edwin Hanson, Larry Miller and Chris Talty, four strokes off the leader at 21 under par.