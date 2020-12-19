Fredericksburg Hibernians work through the pandemic

The pandemic caused the Gen. Thomas F. Meagher Division to modify fundraising plans for 2020. However, division brothers working diligently throughout the year raised the funds needed to meet the group’s charity goals. Tremendous community support for the seventh annual Shamrock Charity Golf Classic and the 12th annual Trip for Two to Ireland raffle made these efforts remarkable successes.
The golf classic, originally scheduled for early May, was played in September at Meadows Farms Golf Course in Locust Grove. Seventy players registered to play and enjoyed 18 holes of competition and camaraderie, followed by a fine steak dinner and distribution of raffle prizes. The Hibernians appreciate the 20 companies and individuals who sponsored tournament holes and encourage everyone to patronize their sponsors, who are listed at aohfredericksburg.org.
The winning foursome consisted of Al Sauter, John Creamer, Michael Paul and Ian Valentine, with a score of 25 strokes under par. A close second place belonged to the foursome of the Rev. John Ziegler, Edwin Hanson, Larry Miller and Chris Talty, four strokes off the leader at 21 under par.
Under normal conditions, the Trip for Two to Ireland raffle would kick off at the Irish American Heritage Month St. Patrick parade and festival in March. The parade and festival were canceled. Also in a typical year, Hibernians would have been selling tickets after Masses at area churches. Government limits on church attendance created a second challenge. The group’s raffle chairman innovated, and using the internet and snail mail, most of the tickets were eventually sold.
The winning raffle ticket was drawn in September at Colonial Tavern–Home to the Irish Brigade. The winner, Sally Black of New Jersey, opted for the alternate prize of $2,500 because of current travel restrictions.
Through innovation, patience and exceptional community support, the success of these two annual fundraisers enabled the Gen. Thomas F. Meagher Division to continue its high level of financial support to local charities and to provide scholastic awards to deserving students—more than $12,000 this year.
Gen. Meagher Division Hibernians have presented a boxwood wreath at the Irish Brigade Memorial located at Fredericksburg City Dock for more than a decade. Although the National Park Service’s formal ceremonies were canceled this year, Gen. Meagher Division brothers assembled at the memorial to present the traditional wreath on Dec. 13. Why boxwood? Prior to the fight at Marye’s Heights, Gen. Meagher’s Irish Brigade placed a bit of green on their kepis.
To close the year, General Meagher Division completed its charitable donations for 2020. Director of Birthright of Fredericksburg, Dr. Rosemary O’Grady, accepted a donation from Bill Halpin. Birthright offers love, hope and support to help each woman make a realistic plan for her future and the future of her unborn child. Earlier in the year, similar donations were made to Mary’s Shelter and the Paul Stefan Foundation and in support of four parish summer work camp programs.
