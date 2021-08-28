 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
FREDERICKSBURG HOST LIONS: Club installs new officers
0 comments

FREDERICKSBURG HOST LIONS: Club installs new officers

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Fredericksburg Host Lions Club installs new officers

Fredericksburg Host Lions club has installed its slate of officers for the 2021-22 fiscal year.

Fredericksburg Host Lions Club recently installed new officers. The slate of officers for the 2021–22 fiscal year includes Tail Twister Aaron Hackett, director Lenwood Turner, director Dick Stephens, membership committee chair Ken Lapin, treasurer Sally Cooney Anderson, president Shirley Eye, secretary Marie Knoxville, first vice president Wendell Anderson, second vice president Dan Sadtler, third vice president Stephanie Terrell and outgoing president Larry Andrews. Lion Tamer and service coordination committee chair Bobby Anderson is not pictured.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

PennyWise Episode 28: Why insurance for college students is beneficial

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert