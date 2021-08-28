FREDERICKSBURG HOST LIONS: Club installs new officers

Fredericksburg Host Lions Club recently installed new officers. The slate of officers for the 2021–22 fiscal year includes Tail Twister Aaron Hackett, director Lenwood Turner, director Dick Stephens, membership committee chair Ken Lapin, treasurer Sally Cooney Anderson, president Shirley Eye, secretary Marie Knoxville, first vice president Wendell Anderson, second vice president Dan Sadtler, third vice president Stephanie Terrell and outgoing president Larry Andrews. Lion Tamer and service coordination committee chair Bobby Anderson is not pictured.
