Fredericksburg Legionnaire elected national vice commander

A former Virginia state commander of The American Legion was elected as a national vice commander of the nearly two-million member veterans organization during its national convention in Phoenix, Ariz., on Sept. 2.

Michael F. Mitrione, a member of American Legion Post 55, joined The American Legion in 1988. He retired from the U.S. Army in 1984 as a lieutenant colonel. His awards include the Legion of Merit, Bronze Star, Air Medal (three awards), Meritorious Service Medal (two awards), Army Commendation Medal (five awards), and Combat Infantryman badge.

Mitrione served as Department of Virginia commander (2010–11), alternate national executive committeeman (2014–17) and national executive committeeman (2017–21). Additionally, he has served on a number of national committees to include the National Security Committee/ Council, Committee on Committees, and NEC Liaison to the Finance Commission, as well as numerous positions at state regional, district and post levels.

He earned a Master of Science Computer Science from Kansas State University, a Master of Science Systems Management from University of Southern California, and a Bachelor of Business Administration from Siena College.