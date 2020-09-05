Fredericksburg man wins $1 million with a Mega Millions ticket he bought in Floyd

Paul Pegelow likes to visit the area around Floyd. He just happened to be driving back to his home in Fredericksburg when he stopped at the Food Lion in Floyd and bought some Mega Millions tickets for the June 23 drawing. Then he tucked the tickets away and forgot about them.
Weeks later, he happened to be at the same store and remembered the tickets. He asked the clerk to check to see if he’d won anything.
“She just kept staring at me and staring at the ticket,” he later told Lottery officials. “She said I had to take the ticket to the Lottery office.”
Turns out, it was worth $1 million. He’d matched the first five winning numbers. The only number he missed was the Mega Ball number. If he’d matched all six numbers, he would have won a jackpot estimated at $35 million.
Pegelow, who is an auctioneer, said he hopes to use his winnings to put his children through college and to save toward retirement.
