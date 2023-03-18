Aviation Machinist’s Mate Airman Devon Pinkerton of Fredericksburg, assigned to the first-in-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) aviation intermediate maintenance department, performs maintenance on a jet engine in Ford’s jet shop. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean, executing its Composite Training Unit Exercise, an intense, multi-week exercise designed to fully integrate a carrier strike group as a cohesive, multi-mission fighting force and to test its ability to carry out sustained combat operations from the sea. As the first-in-class ship of Ford-class aircraft carriers, CVN 78 represents a generational leap in the U.S. Navy’s capacity to project power on a global scale.